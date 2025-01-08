Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji suffered a lower-back contusion in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks and will not return, the team announced.

He suffered the injury after taking a hard hit while battling for a rebound in the second quarter. He went to the locker room and was officially ruled out in the third quarter.

The 24-year-old came into Wednesday as the only Raptor to appear in every game this season and leads the team in total minutes played. He had four points, one rebound and one steal in 8:43 of action before departing.

The Kansas product came into the matchup averaging a career-best 10.9 points per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

After their game against the Knicks, Toronto will be back in action Thursday night in Cleveland against the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers.