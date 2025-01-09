Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji will miss his first game of the season Thursday night against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Agbaji left Wednesday's loss to the New York Knicks in the second quarter with a hip pointer and did not return. He is the team's leader in total minutes played this season.

Through 37 games, Agbaji is averaging a career-best 10.8 points to go along with 3.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, guard Davion Mitchell is available to play Thursday. He was originally designated as probable with a left calf contusion.

He averages 6.2 points and 4.5 assists in 14 games this season but has played sparingly the past few weeks.

Guard Bruce Brown is out on the second night of a back-to-back for injury management.

The Raptors head into Thursday's game at 8-29 while the Cavs are an NBA-best 32-4 and on an 11-game winning streak.