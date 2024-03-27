Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji exited Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks with a right hip contusion after a hard fall under the basket in the first quarter.

X-rays were negative on Agbaji's hip, the team announced after the game. He will be further evaluated over the coming days.

Agbaji was going up for a lob on his way to the basket when he made contact with Knicks guard Miles McBride and crashed hard on to the court.

The 23-year-old remained down on the ground and was eventually helped up and went directly to the team’s locker room without putting weight on his right leg.

Agbaji played five minutes in Wednesday’s game and picked up an assist and a rebound before suffering the injury.