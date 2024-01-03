The Toronto Raptors have added forward Otto Porter Jr. to the injury report for Wednesday's game because of a knee sprain.

Porter is officially questionable for Toronto's matchup in Memphis with the Grizzlies.

The 30-year-old did not play in Monday's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but suited up in the Raptors' previous three games.

In 15 appearances this season, Porter is averaging 2.6 points per game while shooting 42.4 per cent from the field and 34.8 per cent from beyond the arc.

Following their matchup with the Grizzlies, the Raptors will continue their six-game road trip Friday night in Sacramento.