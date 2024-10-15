Raptors PG Quickley remains day-to-day with sprained thumb
Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley is still out day-to-day with a sprained thumb.
The team says Quickley won't play in tonight's pre-season game against the Boston Celtics.
He is also a maybe for Friday's game in Brooklyn against the Nets.
Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic says Quickley participated in a full contract practice this morning.
He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 38 games for the Raptors last season.
Toronto acquired Quickley in a trade with the New York Knicks on Dec. 30.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.