Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley is still out day-to-day with a sprained thumb.

The team says Quickley won't play in tonight's pre-season game against the Boston Celtics.

He is also a maybe for Friday's game in Brooklyn against the Nets.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic says Quickley participated in a full contract practice this morning.

He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 38 games for the Raptors last season.

Toronto acquired Quickley in a trade with the New York Knicks on Dec. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.