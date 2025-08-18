The Toronto Raptors stayed in house for a successor to Masai Ujiri.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the team has promoted general manager Bobby Webster to head of basketball operations.

Charania notes the appointment comes with a new contract.

A 41-year-old native of Kailua, HI, Webster initially joined the club in 2013 as the vice president of basketball management. He was the then-new president and GM Ujiri's first hire.

When GM Jeff Weltman left the Raptors in 2017 to become president of the Orlando Magic, Webster was promoted to fill the role and became the youngest GM in the league at the time.

Under Webster, the team won the NBA title in 2019.

Prior to joining the Raptors, Webster spent seven years in the NBA's front office where he focused on salary cap-related matters.

The 55-year-old Ujiri was fired by the Raptors at the end of June. The dismissal was part of a massive restructuring by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the team's parent company. After the hiring of Keith Pelley as the organization's president and CEO in the spring of 2024, MLSE also fired Bill Manning, the president of both Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, and Brendan Shanahan, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs.