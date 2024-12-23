Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is questionable for Monday's game in New York against the Knicks, reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said the team will see how Barrett feels later in the day and make a game-time call. This would be Barrett's first game back at Madison Square Garden since the blockbuster trade late last year that sent him to his hometown Raptors.

Centre Jakob Poeltl and guards Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown remain out.

Barrett, 24, has missed Toronto's last two games with the illness, including Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. The Mississauga, Ont., native is averaging a career-best 23.5 points per game on .455 shooting to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists a night in 24 games this season.

Barrett played his first five NBA seasons for the Knicks and was traded along with Quickley and a draft pick to Toronto in exchange for forwards OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn.

The Raptors enter Monday's contest with the Knicks at 7-22, good for second last in the Eastern Conference. New York is third in the East at 18-10.