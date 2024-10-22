Toronto Raptors forwards RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk are each unlikely to play in Wednesday's opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lewenberg reports Barrett is making progress with his shoulder injury suffered on Oct. 6 that caused him to miss the majority of the preseason. He was a limited participant in practice Tuesday but still has not yet been cleared for contact. Head coach Darko Rajakovic upgraded his designation to day-to-day on Monday.

Barrett said Tuesday after practice that his goal is play in the opener but he will see how he feels Wednesday before making a decision on his status. He called the recovery from his shoulder injury a "work in progress" and said he has good days, pointing to Tuesday as an example, and bad days (yesterday), adding he wants to make sure he's fully healed before coming back.

The Mississauga, Ont., native averaged 21.8 points on 55.3 per cent shooting in 32 games as a Raptor last season after coming over in a mid-season deal with the New York Knicks.

Olynyk did not practise on Tuesday because of back stiffness. He only appeared in one preseason game and missed the tail end of the exhibition schedule with stiffness in his back. The 33-year-old averaged 12.7 points in 28 games with the Raps last season.

Meanwhile, Lewenberg also reports rookie Ja’Kobe Walter is starting to ramp up from an AC joint sprain but sounds like he’s still a couple weeks away. Guard Bruce Brown remains out with a knee injury.

After their opener Wednesday against the Cavs, the Raptors will be back in action at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Embiid ruled out Friday vs. Raps

Philadelphia stars Joel Embiid and Paul George will each miss their team's opener Wednesday and the duo also appears unlikely to suit up Friday in Toronto.

Embiid has already been ruled out for the Sixers' first three games, while George is dealing with a hyperextended left knee.

A knee injury limited Embiid to 39 games played last season. George stayed largely healthy, suiting up in 74 games in 2023-24 for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sixers open their regular season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday.