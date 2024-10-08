Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is dealing with an AC joint sprain and will miss the rest of the preseason, the team announced Tuesday.

He did not participate in practice on Tuesday. The Raptors said his condition will be updated as appropriate.

Barrett left Toronto's pre-season game against the Washington Wizards in Montreal after suffering the injury in the first half. Barrett had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 14:15 of action before departing. Ochai Agbaji started the second half in his place.

In 32 games with the Raptors in 2023-24 after coming over in a deal with the New York Knicks, Barrett averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists alongside a .553 field goal percentage.

The Raptors open the regular season on Oct. 23 at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.