Toronto Raptors swingman RJ Barrett has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Barrett, 24, has missed each of the Raptors' first two games to begin the 2024-25 regular season after suffering a sprained shoulder in the team's preseason opener on Oct. 6.

The Toronto native was acquired by the team in a trade alongside guard Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks prior to the trade deadline last season.

Barrett has averaged 21.8 points per game, to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 32 games as a member of the Raptors.