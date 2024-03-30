Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Barrett has not played since March 11 following the death of his younger brother, missing the last eight games. The 23-year-old re-joined the team earlier this week and spoke to reporters for the first time since returning on Friday.

"It's a hard time, for sure. He was my best friend. I'm always missing him. I still text him. I still call him sometimes; I don't know why. But I'm thankful for all the support from everybody & definitely from the Raptors," Barrett said Friday.

Barrett has played 27 games since being acquired from the New York Knicks on Dec. 28, averaging 20.8 points a night.

Mo Gueye is also questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Sixers, while Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji, Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, D.J. Cartin and Jontay Porter remain out.

Toronto will head into the matchup at 23-50 and currently sit fourth-last in the Eastern Conference.