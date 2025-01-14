Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley did not practice on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day with a left groin injury, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Quickley missed Monday's 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors with a reported hip issue that head coach Darko Rajakovic said "flared up" before the game.

Lewenberg reports that Quickley is unlikely to play in the Raptors' game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Quickley, 25, has played in just nine games this season for the Raptors, his second with the team. He has averaged 16.2 points and 6.1 assists per game.

The guard has missed 22 games with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and missed an additional eight games at the start of the year with a hip injury after a hard fall in the season opener.

The Raptors snapped a five-game losing streak with their win over the Warriors, but still sit third-worst in the Eastern Conference on the year at 9-31.