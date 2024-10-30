Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has a right orbital bone fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announced Wednesday.

He was previously ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and did not make the trip with the team. He will now miss at least 11 games, keeping him out until late November.

Barnes sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets when he took an inadvertent elbow to the face from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic while battling for a rebound. Barnes left the game in severe discomfort and did not return.

The Florida native had 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and nine assists prior to departing. His averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in four games so far this season.

As TSN's Josh Lewenberg points out, nine of the next 11 games Barnes will miss come against teams that made the playoffs last year and seven come on the road.

The Raptors head into their matchup with the Hornets at 1-3, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference.