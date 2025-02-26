Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes will Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers while dealing with left hip contusion, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

Lewenberg also adds that Jakob Poeltl (hip pointer) will make his return from an eight-game absence, with the Austrian big man last appearing in a game on Feb. 4 against the New York Knicks.

The 23-year-old Barnes scored 21 points alongside three rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes of action in Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the visiting Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Barnes is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 44.8 per cent shooting over 45 games in 2024-25, his fourth season in the NBA.

Poeltl, 29, has played in 45 games for the Raptors this year, averaging 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks across 30.9 minutes per night.

The 18-40 Raptors own the fifth worst record in the Association and are five games behind the Chicago Bulls for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.