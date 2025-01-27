TORONTO - Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes was named the Eastern Conference player of the week by the NBA on Monday.

Barnes averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 steals as the Raptors posted a 3-0 record last week.

He shot .468 (22-47) from the field, scored 20 or more points twice and recorded two double-doubles.

Barnes is averaging career highs of 20.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals, along with 8.1 rebounds, in 32 games this season.

He is the 12th player in franchise history to earn player of the week honours.

The Raptors were set to return to action Monday against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2025.