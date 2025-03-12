Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will miss Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

Barnes was previously listed as questionable on the injury report with a sprained joint in his right hand.

The 23-year-old joins a long list of inactive players for Toronto on Wednesday with Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji, Jonathan Mogbo, Brandon Ingram, and Ulrich Chomche all set to miss the contest.

Barnes, a former fourth overall pick of the team back in the 2021 draft, has averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 steals on 44 per cent shooting in 51 games played this season.

After missing time in the first half of the season with an orbital fracture and an ankle sprain, Barnes has appeared in all but one of the Raptors' previous 38 games.

The Florida State product will now have missed 15 games for Toronto this season after Wednesday, and will need to appear in 15 of the team's remaining 17 games to be eligible for an All-NBA selection, which is needed to trigger his super-max contract.

The Raptors currently have the sixth-best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with a record of 22-43. They occupy the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference, with Philadelphia just a half-game ahead of Toronto in the standings.