Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes sustained a fracture to the third metacarpal bone in his left hand and will be out indefinitely.

The all-star headed to the locker room late in the first half of Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors after he appeared to get his hand caught in the net contesting a Jonathan Kuminga layup.

Kelly Olynyk started the second half in his place.

Barnes, 22, had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 15 minutes before the injury

In 59 games this season, he is averaging 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.