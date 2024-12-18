Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is expected to be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets while centre Jakob Poeltl has been ruled out with a groin strain, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain against the New York Knicks on Dec. 9 after stepping on the foot of Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns in the third quarter and did not return to the game. He was wearing a walking boot after the game with the Raptors saying two days later Barnes had a sprain and would be reevaluated in one week.

Poeltl is currently listed as day-to-day with the injury.

He was a partial participant in Monday's team shootaround but not cleared for contact. The Raptors have lost the last two games without Barnes in the lineup.

Prior to the injury, Barnes was averaging career highs in points (20.6), rebounds (8.4) and assists (7.4) while shooting 46.1 per cent from the field in 14 games.

Poeltl suffered a groin injury in Monday's 122-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls after an awkward fall.

The 29-year-old had six points, five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in 21:45 minutes before leaving the game.

Poeltl was averaging a career-best 15.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game entering Monday's game.

The Raptors host the Nets on Thursday and the Houston Rockets on Saturday to wrap up a three-game homestand.