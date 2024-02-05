Bruce Brown Jr.'s stay with the Toronto Raptors could be a short one.

Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer reports the team is entertaining moving the guard ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline with a first-round pick or equivalent being the asking price.

Brown, 27, was acquired by the team last month as part of the deal that saw Pascal Siakam head to the Indiana Pacers.

In eight games with the Raptors, Brown has averaged 9.5 points on .435 shooting, 5.4 boards and 2.4 assists over 27.1 minutes a night.

Brown is in his sixth NBA season out of Miami and has a $23 million team option for 2024-2025 after having signed as a free agent with the Pacers in the summer. The Boston native previously spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets and won an NBA championship last June with the Denver Nuggets.

Fischer notes that the Knicks, who were interested in Brown as a free agent last summer, could be a suitor for the player now. The Knicks and Raptors consummated a major trade in December when OG Anunoby moved to Manhattan in exchange for Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett.

The Raptors already potentially have three first-round selections this June, having acquired a pair of first rounders in the deal for Siakam. Their own pick is top-six protected, but will otherwise be moved to the San Antonio Spurs to complete last year's trade for Jakob Poeltl.