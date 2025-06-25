The Toronto Raptors selected forward Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Murray-Boyles spent two seasons at South Carolina. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in his second year with the Gamecocks, where he played in 32 games.

This is the 14th selection in the top 10 in the NBA Draft in Raptors history, and fourth selection with the ninth pick - a pick that has historically served the Raptors well.

Tracy McGrady was taken with that pick in 1997, franchise icon Demar DeRozan in 2009 and Jakob Poeltl in 2016.

Other notable names taken in the top 10 include Damon Stoudamire (seventh overall), the first player selected by the team in 1995, Antawn Jamison (fourth overall, who was traded later that night to the Golden State Warriors for Vince Carter), Chris Bosh (fourth overall) and Scottie Barnes (fourth overall).

The Raptors have only had the top pick once in franchise history - when they selected Andrea Bargnani first overall in 2006.

Toronto finished with the seventh-worst record in the NBA last season at 30-52. They fell to the ninth pick in the draft lottery.