With the 2025 NBA Draft less than a week away, teams across the association are putting the finishing touches on their draft boards, the Toronto Raptors included.

Barring a trade, Canada’s team will more than likely be adding another lottery pick to the squad for the third time in five years, and the 14th top 10 pick in franchise history.

Toronto has made 28 picks in the first round ever, though Jonathan Bender (1999, fifth overall), Antawn Jamison (1998, fourth overall), Kareem Rush (2002, 20th overall) and Roy Hibbert (2008, 17th overall) were traded away on draft night.

That leaves the Raptors with 24 first rounders that suited up, and when looking at the history of Toronto’s selections, the team has done a solid job at evaluating talent. Twenty-eight per cent of the crop turned out to be all-stars or major award winners; 48 per cent of players turned out to be starters or rotation guys, while 24 per cent underachieved.

Let’s dive into every first-round pick the Raptors have made, shall we?

Note: Vince Carter wasn’t selected by Toronto but was traded to the Raptors along with cash for Jamison during the 1998 draft; thus, he is not included.

Damon Stoudamire (1995, seventh overall)

The first ever selection made by the Raptors would go on to win the 1996 Rookie of the Year award. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged nearly 20 points as a Raptor before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in his third season in a six-player swap.

Marcus Camby (1996, second overall)

The second highest selection by Toronto ever, Camby played two seasons north of the border, being named to the 1997 All-Rookie team. The Hartford, Conn. native would go on to claim four All-Defensive team nominations and Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 with the New York Knicks.

Tracy McGrady (1997, ninth overall)

The Hall of Famer spent the first three years of his career in Canada, leaving for the Orlando Magic in the 2000 off-season. The 6-foot-8 wing claimed the Most Improved Player award in his first season in Florida before going on to be named to an All-NBA team in seven of the next eight years.

Alexsandar Radojevic (1999, 12th overall)

The 7-foot-3 centre would only go on to play three games for the Raptors, and only 12 more total in his career five years later with the Utah Jazz.

Morris Peterson (2000, 21st overall)

Peterson spent seven seasons north of the border, making the 2001 All-Rookie team his debut season. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 12.0 points during his time in Toronto and hit one of the most memorable buzzer beaters in franchise history.

Michael Bradley (2001, 17th overall)

Not Toronto FC Michael Bradley, this Michael Bradley is 6-foot-10 and would go on to average 3.8 points and 4.5 rebounds throughout his near three-year tenure with the Raps.

Chris Bosh (2003, fourth overall)

The Hall of Famer spent seven seasons with the Raptors and was the first homegrown talent to make an All-Star game in a Raps jersey. Bosh nearly averaged a 20-point double-double during his Raps tenure while making five All-Star appearances.

Rafael Araujo (2004, eighth overall)

The Curitiba, Brazil native would be out of the league in only three seasons, spending two in Toronto, after becoming the franchise’s sixth top 10 pick in their near decade-long history at the time.

Joey Graham (2005, 16th overall)

Graham wouldn’t quite pan out in Toronto, averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds across his four-year stretch as a Raptor before taking his talents to Denver in 2009.

Charlie Villanueva (2005, seventh overall)

Villanueva only spent his rookie season in Toronto before being exchanged for T.J. Ford from the Milwaukee Bucks. The forward averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds en route to receiving 2006 All-Rookie team honours.

Andrea Bargnani (2006, first overall)

The only first-overall pick in the franchise’s history, Bargnani might not have lived up to being a top pick but still had a solid Raptors career. The big man averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds across his seven years.

DeMar DeRozan (2009, ninth overall)

DeRozan’s nine-year tenure with the Raptors famously ended when he was shipped out in return for Kawhi Leonard in July of 2018. He averaged nearly 20 points, made four All-Star teams and claimed All-NBA honours twice during his time in Toronto.

Ed Davis (2010, 13th overall)

Davis averaged 7.7 points and 6.8 rebounds throughout his two and a half years in a Raptors uniform before being dealt in the deal that brought Rudy Gay to town in early 2013.

Jonas Valanciunas (2011, fifth overall)

Valanciunas claimed All-Rookie honours in his first season and nearly averaged a double-double in his six and a half seasons. The Lithuanian would be dealt as the main piece in return for Marc Gasol in 2019.

Terrence Ross (2012, eighth overall)

Ross, like Valanciunas, was traded for a major piece for the teams’ eventual title run, being dealt to the Magic in 2017. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged nearly 10 points in his near six-year run, winning the Slam Dunk Contest in 2013.

Bruno Caboclo (2014, 20th overall)

Masai Ujiri’s first selection as the boss in Toronto was his worst and one of two underachieving picks (Malachi Flynn). Caboclo would only go on to play 25 games in a Raptors uniform, averaging under two points.

Delon Wright (2015, 20th overall)

Wright, along with Davis, was a part of the deal that brought Gay to Toronto in 2013. Across 172 games in Toronto, Wright averaged nearly seven points.

Jakob Poeltl (2016, ninth overall)

After only two seasons, Poeltl was traded as a part of the Leonard package in the 2018-2019 off-season, before being reacquired at the 2023 trade deadline. Over the past two seasons, Poeltl has averaged 12.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks.

Pascal Siakam (2016, 27th overall)

One of the best development stories in Toronto’s history, Siakam is one of two Toronto draft picks to win a ring with the team (OG Anunoby). The forward claimed the 2019 Most Improved Player award, two All-NBA selections and two All-Star appearances while in Toronto.

OG Anunoby (2017, 23rd overall)

Anunoby’s near eight-year run in Toronto featured a ring and a 2023 All-Defensive team nomination. The forward averaged nearly 12 points in Toronto and was traded last season to the New York Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickley and Mississauga, Ont. native RJ Barrett.

Malachi Flynn (2020, 29th overall)

Ujiri’s only true other first round miss outside of Caboclo was Flynn, Toronto’s selection in the “COVID” class. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard averaged just over five points per game across 175 contests with the Raptors before being traded as part of the Anunoby deal.

Scottie Barnes (2021, fourth overall)

The current face of the franchise, Barnes, was the team's highest selection in the draft since 2006. The 23-year-old is set to enter his fifth season and already has a Rookie of the Year award and an All-Star appearance under his belt.

Gradey Dick (2023, 13th overall)

Dick was exceptional to start the 2024 season, averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists through his first 28 games. He petered off towards the end of the season before getting hurt, but it was a good step for the 21-year-old guard/forward.

Ja’Kobe Walter (2024, 19th overall)

While it’s too early to make any proclamations on last year’s first-round pick, Walter put together a solid season. The 20-year-old guard averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 stocks in his rookie year.