The Toronto Raptors are making a major move, sending star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a package that includes Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks, according to multiple reports.

Two of those first-rounders will come this year and one in 2026, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The New Orleans Pelicans are also involved in the deal, sending Kira Lewis Jr. to the Raptors and receiving a second-round pick via Indiana.

Wojnarowski adds that Siakam is excited about the deal and expected to be eager to work out a new contract with the franchise this summer. He can become an unrestricted free agent in July and is due $37.8 million this season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday evening the two teams were discussion a trade involving Siakam. The Sacramento Kings were reported to have interest in him as well.

The expected move comes in Siakam's eighth season in Toronto and all but closes the book on the roster that delivered the franchise its first NBA championship in 2019 coupled with OG Anunoby's trade to the New York Knicks.

The 29-year-old emerged as the Raptors’ No. 1 offensive option following the departure of Kawhi Leonard in July of 2019 and Siakam thrived in the role, averaging over 20 points per game in five consecutive seasons. He is putting up 22.2 points per game on 52.2 per cent shooting to go along with 6.3 rebounds in 39 games so far this year with the Raptors' record sitting at 15-25.

While Siakam had maybe his best season ever last year, the Raptors went in the opposite direction. They finished 41-41 and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament to miss the playoffs. It was a big letdown from the 2021-22 season that saw the Raptors go 48-34 and reach the playoffs in their first year back at home full-time following the COVID-19 pandemic 2021-21 season that forced them to play out of Tampa.

Team president Masai Ujiri called 2022-23 disappointing and got a head start on re-making the roster on Dec. 30, trading Anunoby to the Knicks in exchange for Canadian RJ Barrett and guard Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors selected Siakam with the No. 27 overall pick out of New Mexico State in 2016. He played sparingly his first two seasons but won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award in 2018-19 while helping the Raptors win the Larry O’Brien Trophy, averaging nearly 20 points a night in their six-game victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Siakam is a native of Douala, Cameroon and made his NBA debut on Oct. 26, 2016.

Brown, 27, is in the midst of his first season in Indiana after joining the Pacers on a two-year, $45 million contract. He is averaging 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 33 games so far this season.

Brown spent last season with the Denver Nuggets, helping them to their first title in franchise history. He's also had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Nwora, 25, averages 5.2 points on 45.1 per cent shooting in 18 games this season.

Lewis Jr., 22, has spent the last four seasons with the Pelicans, averaging 2.9 points per game in 15 games.