The Toronto Raptors have signed newly-acquired forward Brandon Ingram to a three-year deal worth $120 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Per TSN's Josh Lewenberg, the three years were the most the Raptors could offer under the collective bargaining agreement, while the salary comes just under the maximum he could've been offered ($144 million).

Toronto acquired Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., a 2026 first-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick.

"We see Brandon as an integral part of this team’s future – he's an elite scorer, he has a really diverse offensive skill set, and adding him to the young core we have is huge as we continue our quest to win in Toronto," said Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri in a statement after the trade.

Ingram has yet to step on the court for the Raptors as he continues to rehabilitate a sprained ankle suffered early in December. He last played a game on Dec. 7 as a member of the Pelicans.

A six-foot-eight small forward, Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games this season.

Originally drafted second overall out of Duke by the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram was traded to the Pelicans as part of the deal that brought Anthony Davis to Los Angeles ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Ingram was named an All-Star and earned Most Improved Player recognition in his first season with the Pelicans, but has struggled to stay on the court since. He hasn't played more than 64 games in a season since his rookie year in 2016-17.

In 495 career NBA games, Ingram has averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.