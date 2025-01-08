The Toronto Raptors newly-vacated 15th roster spot is going to Canadian forward Eugene Omoruyi on a 10-day contract, it was announced Wednesday night.

The roster spot opened up after the team waived centre Bruno Fernando after 17 games on Tuesday.

Born in Nigeria but raised in Toronto, the 27-year-old has appeared in 10 games with the G-League Raptors 905 this season, averaging 20.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

He's also played parts of three NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.

In 87 career NBA games, Omoruyi has averaged 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

He spent his first three collegiate seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Oregon for his senior campaign, averaging 17.1 points per game in 28 games.