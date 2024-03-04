The Toronto Raptors have signed Canadian Kelly Olynyk to a contract extension, it was announced Monday evening.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the deal is for two years and a total of $26.25 million and was the maximum Olynyk was currently able to extend on.

The Raptors acquired the Toronto native in a trade deadline-day deal last month with the Utah Jazz, who sent Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji to Toronto in exchange for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick.

He has appeared in nine games for the Raptors since debuting for his hometown team, averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds a night. In 59 games combined between the Raps and Jazz, Olynyk is averaging 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 54.2 per cent from the field and 39.8 per cent from beyond the arc.

The 32-year-old is a veteran of 11 NBA seasons after being selected 13th overall out of Gonzaga in 2013. Olynyk started his career with the Boston Celtics and played four seasons there before spending his next four with the Miami Heat. Olynyk also had stints with the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons before joining the Jazz via trade in September of 2022.

For his career, Olynyk averages 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds a night.