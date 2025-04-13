TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors signed centre Colin Castleton , the team announced Sunday.

The length of the contract and financial details of it were undisclosed.

Castleton signed consecutive 10-day contracts with the Raptors in March before most recently signing a 10-day contract with Philadelphia.

He is averaging 4.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 16.1 minutes in 25 games (four starts) with Memphis, Philadelphia and Toronto this season.

The six-foot-11, 250-pound Castleton has scored in double figures three times and grabbed 10 or more rebounds in three games.

He had a career-high 16 points on Friday against Atlanta and collected a career-best 14 rebounds in his first career start March 12 against the 76ers and Wednesday at Washington.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.