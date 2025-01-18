The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Orlando Robinson to a 10-day contract, the team announced on Saturday.

Robinson, 24, appeared in nine games with the Sacramento Kings this season averaging 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds before he was waived earlier in January.

The 6-foot-10 centre was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Heat in 2022 and has averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 76 career games split between the Heat and Kings.

The move comes after forward Eugene Omoruyi's 10-day contract with the Raptors expired on Friday, making room for Robinson.

Omoruyi, 27, didn't play a game for the Raptors and has averaged 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 87 career games split between the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards.

The Raptors look for their third win in four games when they take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.