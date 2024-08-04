The Toronto Raptors have signed free agent centre Bruno Fernando, it was announced Sunday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fernando, 25, played 45 games last season for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while playing just over 15 minutes a night.

This was Fernando's second stint with the Hawks after being drafted by Atlanta in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He has played 142 of his 203 total NBA games with the Hawks, also spending time with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

The Maryland product averages 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in his five NBA seasons.