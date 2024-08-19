The Toronto Raptors announced the signing of Jared Rhoden on Monday.

The 24-year-old shooting guard spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

Undrafted out of Seton Hall, Rhoden appeared in 31 games over two campaigns with the Pistons. He played in 17 games in 2023-2024.

A native of Baldwin, NY, Rhoden averaged 4.1 points on .455 shooting, 2.3 boards and 0.8 assists over 14.3 minutes a night.

The Raptors open up their 2024-2025 season on Oct. 23 at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.