The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Sandro Mamukelashvili to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal includes a second-year player option.

Charania notes the Raptors present Mamukelashvili with an opportunity to get some playing time in their frontcourt.

He averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 11.2 minutes of action. He scored a career-best 34 points on 13-of-14 shooting while sinking all seven three-pointers he took against the New York Knicks in a game on March 19.

Mamukelashvili began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and joined the Spurs during the 2022-23 season.