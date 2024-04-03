The Toronto Raptors are signing centre Malik Williams to a 10-day contract out of the NBA G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 6-foot-11 centre has averaged 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 33 G League games so far this season.

The 25-year-old Williams played collegiately at the University of Louisville, spending five seasons with the Cardinals from 2017 to 2022. He played last season in Poland with Anwil Wloclawek before returning to North America with Sioux Falls this season.

The Raptors will be in Minneapolis Wednesday night to face the 52-23 Minnesota Timberwolves. Toronto was blown out at home Tuesday night 128-111 by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, heading into play Wednesday at 23-52 with seven games left in 2023-24.