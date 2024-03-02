The Toronto Raptors have signed guard D.J. Carton to a two-way contract, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

The move fills up a roster spot that opened when the team converted guard Javon Freeman-Liberty's contract to a multi-year deal on Friday.

The Raptors have signed DJ Carton to a 2-way contract, filling the spot that opened up when they converted Javon Freeman-Liberty's deal. Carton was on a 10-day contract, so this frees up a spot on the regular 15-man roster. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 2, 2024

Lewenberg notes that Carton was on a 10-day contract, meaning Saturday's move frees up a spot on the regular 15-man roster.

Carton, 23, has appeared in two games since inking a 10-day deal with Toronto on Feb. 21, contributing eight points and two assists in a total of 11 minutes played.

The Pineville, N.C. native went undrafted and previously signed Exhibit 10 contracts with both the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He did not appear in a regular season game for either team.

The Raps will be back in action on Sunday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Scotiabank Arena.