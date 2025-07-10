TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have signed Alijah Martin to a two-way contract, the NBA team announced Thursday.

The six-foot-two, 208-pound guard was selected by the Raptors in the second round (39th overall) in the 2025 NBA draft.

Martin spent last season with the 2025 NCAA-champion Florida Gators, averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 30.4 minutes in 38 games (36 starts).

He shot 45.2 per cent from the field, including 35 per cent from three-point range, and reached double figures in 31 contests.

Martin, from Summit, Miss., played four seasons (2020-24) at Florida Atlantic University before transferring to Florida.

As a junior, he earned All-Conference USA honours and helped lead the Owls to a Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Martin is one of just four players in NCAA Division l history to reach the Final Four with two different programs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.