Free agent forward/centre Jontay Porter is signing a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Fills the Raptors' third two-way spot, freed up after the injured Ron Harper Jr. was waived earlier today. Porter is averaging 16.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 10 G League games this season. Shot 41% on 6.0 3PA last season but down to 27% on 6.6 3PA this year. https://t.co/ICNDZbSGel — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 8, 2023

Porter, 24, last played for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2020-21 season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.1 assists in 11 games.

The native of Columbia, Mo., has been playing with Detroit Pistons' G League franchise, averaging 16.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 10 games.