Raptors signing Porter to two-way contract

Free agent forward/centre Jontay Porter is signing a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Porter, 24, last played for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2020-21 season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.1 assists in 11 games. 

The native of Columbia, Mo., has been playing with Detroit Pistons' G League franchise, averaging 16.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 10 games. 