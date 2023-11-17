Toronto Raptors veteran Thaddeus Young is under the weather and won't be available for team's in-season tournament opener against the visiting Boston Celtics on Friday.

Young, 35, has appeared in just three games with the Raptors this season.

In other injury news Gary Trent Jr. is probable for Friday's game while OG Anunoby remains doubtful and is expected to miss a third consecutive game.

Anunoby suffered the injury to his finger last week while doing household chores and has missed home games against the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.

Trent Jr. has also missed the past two games with plantar fasciitis.