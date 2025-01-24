The Toronto Raptors will remain shorthanded in their rematch with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday as Kelly Olynyk (calf) has been ruled out after sustaining the injury on Thursday.

Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji will remain out.

The Raptors won Thursday's matchup 122-119.

Olynyk, 33, is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 21 games this season.

Quickley has not played since Jan. 11 due to a groin injury, while Agbaji has been out since Jan. 15 with a hand injury.

Quickley, 25, has played in just nine games this season for the Raptors, his second with the team. He has averaged 16.2 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Through 37 games, Agbaji , 24, s averaging a career-best 10.8 points to go along with 3.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds.