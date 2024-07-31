TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will hold their training camp in Montreal ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

The Raptors announced Wednesday that the camp runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5 at Université du Québec à Montréal's sports centre.

It will be the Raptors' first training camp in Montreal and its second in Quebec after gearing up for the 2019-20 season in Quebec City.

“Montreal’s passion and enthusiasm for basketball and the Raptors is undeniable,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to spending the week in such a beautiful place and soaking up the atmosphere and culture of the city. This is an important week of basketball for our team and UQAM offers us a great facility as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

To wrap up the week in Montreal, Toronto hosts the Washington Wizards on Oct. 6 at the Bell Centre as part of this year’s NBA Canada Series.

The Raptors also revealed the remainder of their five-game pre-season schedule.

Toronto visits Washington on Oct. 11 followed by a home-and-home against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 13. (in Boston) and Oct. 15 (in Toronto) before flying to Brooklyn on Oct. 18 for a pre-season final against the Nets.

