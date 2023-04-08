Locked into the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors will rest Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and O.G. Anunoby for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks, reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The Bucks will also rest their entire starting lineup of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Grayson Allen.

The Raptors will open the play-in tournament on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. The winner will play the loser of the other play-in game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks to earn the eighth seed and a first-round matchup with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference playoffs.