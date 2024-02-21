The Toronto Raptors are adding to their backcourt with the signing of point guard D.J. Carton to a 10-day contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Carton, 23, has spent the past two seasons with the G League's Iowa Wolves.

A product of Marquette, Carton has appeared in 15 contests this season and is averaging 20.8 points on .571 shooting, 7.1 assists and 3.1 boards over 38.7 minutes a night.

The Raptors return to action from the All-Star break on Thursday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena.