Toronto Raptors forward Ulrich Chomche will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season after sustaining a partial MCL tear in his right knee, it was announced Wednesday.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports the team is targeting Summer League for his return to the court. The NBA's developmental summer circuit begins July 10 in Las Vegas.

"Unfortunate for the NBA's youngest player who, by all accounts, has made real strides this season," Lewenberg wrote in a post on X.

The 19-year-old from Baham, Cameroon has played in a total of seven NBA games this season, averaging 4.6 minutes a night and 0.7 points. He's also appeared in 19 games for the G League's Raptors 905, scoring 8.0 points and grabbing 8.7 rebounds.

Chomche was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies and was traded in July as part of a four-team deal. He then signed a two-way contract with Toronto a few days after.

The Raptors will resume their regular season schedule Friday night at home against the Miami Heat.