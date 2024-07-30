The Toronto Raptors unveiled a new logo to commemorate the team's 30th season in 2024-2025 on Tuesday.

The team also announced a "commitment to a year-long calendar of special moments and events honouring the culture, the city and the icons that uplifted the Toronto Raptors and will continue to move the organization forward."

“We’re always looking forward, working for our next championship, but years like this are a good time to reflect on our team’s history and the amazing things we’ve achieved together, with the support of our fans, our organization, and our ownership,” club president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “Rookies of the Year. Our many All-Stars - and an incredible All-Star weekend here in 2016. And of course, our championship, which brought fans all across the country and the world together. Let’s celebrate these moments, as we look to add new ones to the list in the decades to come."

Among the events planned, the team said, is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Vince Carter's 2000 Slam Dunk Contest victory.

The logo itself features the team's main logo acting as a zero with a "3" alongside it to make a "30." One version of the logo also features the Raptors from the team's original alternate logo biting at the zero.

The 2024-2025 NBA schedule is expected to be announced in August. The Raptors will open their preseason sked on Oct. 6 against the Washington Wizards at Montreal's Bell Centre.