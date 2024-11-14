TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors unveiled a new jersey this morning honouring the team's history and Hall of Famer Vince Carter.

The black uniform has a red dinosaur wearing Carter's purple No. 15 jersey in the midst of a between-the-legs bounce dunk.

The acrobatic pose replicates one of Carter's iconic jams that helped him win the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk contest.

It will debut on Nov. 21 when the Raptors host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena and will be worn in a total of five games this season.

Carter was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame on Oct. 13 and had his No. 15 jersey retired by Toronto on Nov. 2.

The alternate uniform and Carter's jersey retirement are part of the celebrations surrounding the Raptors' 30th season in the NBA.

