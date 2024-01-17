The Toronto Raptors have waived Christian Koloko in order to complete the team's trade with the Indiana Pacers centred around All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

Koloko, a 2022 second-round draft pick, has not played for the Raptors this season while the Cameroon native deals with a respiratory illness. He averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 58 games for Toronto last year.

The trade is now official, with the Raptors sending Siakam to Indiana in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks. The New Orleans Pelicans are also involved in the deal, sending Kira Lewis Jr. to Toronto and receiving a second-round draft selection from Indiana.

More to come.