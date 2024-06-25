The Toronto Raptors have waived forward Mouhamadou Gueye, the team announced Tuesday.

He played with the Raps last season on a two-way deal, appearing in his first NBA game on Feb. 12.

The 25-year-old Gueye played in 11 games last season, averaging 2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 10.9 minutes per game. He also made 13 appearances with the G League Raptors 905, averaging 15.1 points and 7.7 rebounds a night.

A native of Stanten Island, N.Y., Gueye played his first two collegiate seasons at Stony Brook University before finishing his NCAA career at the University of Pittsburgh.