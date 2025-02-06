The Toronto Raptors have officially waived former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman after acquiring him from the Indiana Pacers earlier in the day.

Toronto got Wiseman and cash from the Pacers in exchange for a top-55 protected second-round pick.

Wiseman, 23, tore his Achilles in the Pacers' first game of the season and was ruled out for the year. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes a night last season in 63 games for the Detroit Pistons. He then agreed to a two-year contract with Indiana last summer that carried a club option for next year.

The Nashville native was the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors and averaged 11.5 points during his rookie season. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn meniscus and was dealt to the Pistons in a four-team trade in February of 2023.

In 148 combined NBA contests over parts of four seasons, Wiseman has averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while playing 18.9 minutes per game.

Acquiring Wiseman was one of three moves made by the Raptors leading up to the NBA trade deadline, landing forward Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans early Thursday morning and sending guard Davion Mitchell to the Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker, a 2026 second-round pick, and cash.