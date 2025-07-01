The Toronto Raptors have waived Jared Rhoden from his two-way contract, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith.

The 25-year-old initially signed his two-way contract with the Raptors in early March after signing a 10-day contract before that.

Rhoden played 10 games with Toronto late last season, averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 50.6 per cent from the field, 32.4 per cent from distance, and 88.0 per cent from the free throw line.

The Baldwin, New York native played the majority of the season in the G League with the Raptors 905.

With the 905, Rhoden averaged 19.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 50.7 per cent from the field, 39.3 per cent from 3-point territory, and 64.8 per cent from the charity stripe across 26 games.

The Raptors now have one open two-way slot.