The Toronto Raptors waived forward Sasha Vezenkov and guard Javon Freeman-Liberty on Monday.

Vezenkov, 28, was acquired along with guards Davion Mitchell, Jamal Shead, and a draft pick from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for forward Jalen McDaniels on June 28.

The 6-foot-9 power forward appeared in 42 games with the Kings as part of his rookie season last year, averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds.

According to multiple reports, Vezenkov was looking to move away from the NBA to play in Greece, but will need a buyout from the Raptors in order to achieve that.

Freeman-Liberty, 24, joined the Raptors on a two-way deal in July of 2023 and it was converted to a multi-year NBA deal in March of 2024.

The 6-foot-4 guard appeared in 22 games with the Raptors last season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. He put up a career-high 20 points during a 140-123 loss to the Indiana Pacers on April 9 as the Raptors were wrapping up a 25-57 season that saw them finish 12th in the Eastern Conference.