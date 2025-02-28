P.J. Tucker is once again a former member of the Toronto Raptors.

The team waived the veteran forward on Friday, opening up a roster spot.

Tucker, 39, was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month as part of the five-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Tucker was never expected to report to the Raptors and his waiving was a formality.

Tucker has not played this season and has not featured since publicly asking for a trade from the Clippers in February of 2024.

The Texas product was originally taken by the Raptors with the 36th overall selection of the 2006 NBA Draft out of Texas. The Raleigh, NC native appeared in 41 games over two stints with the team in 2006-2007 and in 2017.

A veteran of 883 contests, Tucker has also suited up for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tucker was a member of the Bucks team that won the NBA Championship in 2021.