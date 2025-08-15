VANCOUVER - The Toronto Tempo are set to play two games in Vancouver during their first season in the WNBA.

Team president Teresa Resch and GM Monica Wright Rogers made the announcement in Vancouver on Friday during the second quarter of a game between the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream.

That game marked the first time the league held a regular-season contest outside of the United States.

The Tempo are one of two new teams entering the WNBA next season, coming in alongside the Portland Fire.

Toronto will play home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum, and previously said they also plan to stage some games in Montreal.

The league will further grow with the additions of Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029) and Philadelphia (2030).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.