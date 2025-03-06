ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 22 points and 16 assists, Onyeka Okongwu added 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 124-118 on Thursday night to open a two-game set.

Georges Niang scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks, who had lost five in a row against Indiana since the 2022-23 season. His layup with 1:07 left put Atlanta up 116-109.

Pascal Siakam had 35 points for the Pacers, who were playing without two-time All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton for only the second time this season. Haliburton was out with a hip issue.

The Pacers had a 92-82 lead late in the third quarter after a 11-0 run when Siakam hit three 3-pointers. Atlanta outscored them 38-24 in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Nesmith added 21 points for the Pacers, while Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and 10 assists.

Takeaways

Pacers: The No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference hadn't lost to Atlanta since March 25, 2023. Along with Haliburton, the Pacers were without Bennedict Mathurin, who missed his fourth game in a row with a sprained right wrist.

Hawks: Atlanta won for only the third time in its last nine games. Coach Quin Snyder was back on the bench after missing Tuesday night's game with flu-like symptoms.

Key moment

The Hawks went ahead to stay when Niang hit consecutive 3-pointers over a 45-second span, the second of those with 5:03 left to make it 107-102.

Key stat

Atlanta made 12 of 18 shots from the field in the fourth quarter.

Up next

The Pacers and Hawks play again in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

